Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Dr. Martens
Audrick 20-eye Leather Knee-high Platform Boots
$250.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dr. Martens
Need a few alternatives?
ALOHAS
South Bicolor Lilac Boot
BUY
$258.00
alohas
Brother Vellies
Empire Platform Boot
BUY
$725.00
Brother Vellies
Cult Gaia
Symone Boots
BUY
$698.00
Shopbop
Silent D
Comess Knee-high Boots
BUY
$158.00
Anthropologie
More from Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens
Adina Platform Oxford
BUY
$159.99
DSW
Dr. Martens
Women's Polley Slip Resistant Service Shoes
BUY
$129.95
$139.95
Amazon
Dr. Martens
Blaire Quad Sandals
BUY
$110.00
Shopbop
Dr. Martens
1461 For Pride Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes
BUY
$120.00
Dr. Martens
More from Boots
ALOHAS
South Bicolor Lilac Boot
BUY
$258.00
alohas
Brother Vellies
Empire Platform Boot
BUY
$725.00
Brother Vellies
Cult Gaia
Symone Boots
BUY
$698.00
Shopbop
Silent D
Comess Knee-high Boots
BUY
$158.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted