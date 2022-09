Oroton

Audrey Textured-leather Bucket Bag

$403.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Oroton started as a textiles importer in 1938 and still focuses on quality materials today. The Australian label's 'Audrey' bag is made from 'Cognac' leather in a structured bucket shape. It's lined with a removable canvas pouch - keep your belongings secure in the zipped pocket or by pulling on the drawstrings.