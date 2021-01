STORi

Audrey Stackable Cosmetic Organizer Drawers

$22.99

Buy Now Review It

This stylish organizer drawer collection keeps bathroom cabinets and vanities organized. The clear design compliments any style. Keep cosmetics organized. Great for makeup brushes, lipstick, nail polish and palettes. Also use under the sink for hair accessories, cotton balls, and medicine. Drawers can be used side-by-side or stacked to save counter space.