Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
West Elm

Audrey Nightstand - Blush

$399.00$299.99
At West Elm
With its geometric, textured drawer fronts and smooth lacquer finish, our retro-inspired Audrey Nightstand is dressed to impress. We added two roomy drawers for stashing books, electronics and more.
Featured in 1 story
Don't Miss These Major Long Weekend Home Sales
by Elizabeth Buxton