Show Me Your Mumu

Audrey Maxi Dress

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Show Me Your Mumu

The Audrey Maxi Dress is the epitome of classic beauty while being current and chic. Her crossover ruffle gives a bit of a flutter and the appearance of a wrap but with the security of an elastic waist. Includes a matching detachable sash to hide that little waist if you please. She is light, airy, and very bra friendly.