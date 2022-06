Anthropologie

Style No. 4554606430154; Color Code: 010 This majestic, Greek-inspired glazed vessel will lend a friendly face to accompany a bright, blooming bouquet. Exclusive to Anthropologie Hand-glazed stoneware Please note, due to the handcrafted nature of this item some variation may occur Imported Dimensions Gaia Bowl Vase: 23.25 oz. 20cm H, 16cm L, 11cm W