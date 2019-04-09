Search
Aritzia

Aude Dress

$148.00
At Aritzia
You're one dress away from feeling like you're in Paris. This is a maxi dress with a tiered A-line skirt, lace inserts, and ruffled sleeves. It's made with a lightweight, semi-sheer, 100% cotton fabric. Belt is stylist's own.
