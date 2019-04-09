Skip navigation!
Aritzia
Aude Dress
$148.00
At Aritzia
You're one dress away from feeling like you're in Paris. This is a maxi dress with a tiered A-line skirt, lace inserts, and ruffled sleeves. It's made with a lightweight, semi-sheer, 100% cotton fabric. Belt is stylist's own.
Featured in 1 story
25 Summer Dresses To Twirl And Swirl In
by
Michelle Li
Goat
Pandora Dress
$655.00
from
Goat
Self-Portrait
Tiered Pleated Swiss-dot Chiffon Midi Dress
$445.00
from
Net-A-Porter
Self-Portrait
Monochrome Asymmetric Wrap Dress
£290.00
from
Self-Portrait
Uniqlo
Women Denim Long Sleeve Shirt Dress
$39.90
from
Uniqlo
Aritzia
Wide Leg High-waisted, Wide-leg Jean
£87.57
from
Aritzia
Aritzia
Dope Dyed Trackpant
C$98.00
from
Aritzia
Aritzia
Criss Cross Skirt
C$228.00
from
Aritzia
Aritzia
Dope Dyed Trackpant
$98.00
from
Aritzia
Anthropologie
Stella Ruffled Mini Dress
$130.00
from
Anthropologie
Mango
Tie-dye Shirt Dress
$119.99
from
Mango
Everlane
The Luxe Cotton Side-slit Tee Dress - Black
$100.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
Amazon Essentials
Women's Short-sleeve Maxi Dress
$26.00
from
Amazon
