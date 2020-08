CB2

Auckland Shag Rug

$549.00

Buy Now Review It

At CB2

Lush hand-knotted rug made from natural, undyed wool. Extra-tight weave and thick pile adds to the durability and cozy factor. Washed multiple times to bring the pile down a touch, this isn't your typical shag. Black, white and grey wool yarn creates a beautiful melange effect. No two rugs will be exactly alike. CB2 exclusive.