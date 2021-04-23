West Elm

Solid pine and engineered hardwood frame with reinforced joinery. All wood is kiln-dried for added durability. Solid rubberwood legs in a Dark Mineral finish (removable). Webbed seat and back support. Seat cushions have fiber-wrapped, high-resiliency polyurethane foam cores. Seat firmness: On a scale from 1 to 5 (5 being firmest), it's a 4. Back cushions are fiber filled. Loose cushions with zip-off covers; seat cushions are not reversible. Made in China. U.S. Patent Number: D889877.