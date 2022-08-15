West Elm

Auburn Chair

$549.00 $274.99

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

Solid pine and engineered hardwood frame with reinforced joinery. All wood is kiln dried to prevent warping. Solid rubberwood legs (removable) in a Dark Mineral finish. Webbed seat and back support. Seat cushions have fiber-wrapped, high-resiliency polyurethane foam cores. Seat firmness: Medium. On a scale from 1 to 5 (5 being firmest), it's a 3. Back cushions are fiber filled. Loose cushions with zip-off covers; seat cushions are not reversible. This contract-grade item is manufactured to meet the demands of commercial use in addition to residential. See more. Made in China. U.S. patent number: D899795.