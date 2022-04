West Elm

Auburn 70″ Sofa

$899.00

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

Solid pine and engineered hardwood frame with reinforced joinery. All wood is kiln-dried for added durability. Solid rubberwood legs in a Dark Mineral finish (removable). Webbed seat and back support. Seat cushions have fiber-wrapped, high-resiliency polyurethane foam cores.