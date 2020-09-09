Naked Cashmere

Aubrina 100% Pure Cashmere Jogger

$275.00

This is ultimate luxury 100% pure cashmere jogger pant in a live in comfort fit. Ribbed knit throughout with a comfortable drawstring waist. Pair with: Campbell Sweater 415 grams of 100% pure cashmere in 7-gauge knit Cozy lounge pants Drawstring waist Ribbed knit 28" inseam, 37 1/2" length (size small) Hand Wash Naked or Dry Clean Only Now available: Pay in 4 installments with Style # N14112