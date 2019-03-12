Mistana

Aubrie West Covina Wall Mounted Wine Bottle Rack

Crafted from solid wood, this American-made wall rack stores your stemware and wine bottles in style without eating up square footage. This design is left unfinished to highlight the well-worn character of the natural wood, giving it a rustic look. Two shelves offer storage for up to three 1.5 L bottles and other drinks, while six notches down below hold wine glasses and champagne flutes. This piece arrives fully assembled so you can mount it to an open wall as soon as it reaches your doorstep.