United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Billie the Label
Atwood Double Breasted Trench Coat
$248.00$198.00
At Verishop
Classic details, like a double-breasted front and notch lapels, give this drapey trench a timeless look while a self-tie belt offers sleekness. Toss it on over everything from jeans to elegant dresses — you really can't go wrong with this effortless layer. - Notch lapel collar - Double-breasted button front - Relaxed fit - Long sleeves - Self-tie belt at waist - Back storm flap and vent