Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Louis Vuitton
Attrape-rêves
£235.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Louis Vuitton
Need a few alternatives?
Kayali
Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper 25 Eau De Parfum Intense
BUY
£79.00
Boots
Fenty Beauty
Eau De Parfum
BUY
£145.00
Fenty Beauty
Parfums de Marly
Delina Eau De Parfum
BUY
£230.00
Selfridges
Carolina Herrera
Very Good Girl Eau De Parfum Spray
BUY
£145.00
The Perfume Shop
More from Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
Attrape-rêves
BUY
$280.00
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
Epi Porte Tresor International Wallet Kenyan Fawn
BUY
$200.00
Fashionphile
Louis Vuitton
Monogram Croissant Mm Shoulder Bag
BUY
$1195.00
TheRealReal
Louis Vuitton
Leather Travel Bag
BUY
$617.00
$790.00
Vestiaire Collective
More from Fragrance
Kayali
Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper 25 Eau De Parfum Intense
BUY
£79.00
Boots
Fenty Beauty
Eau De Parfum
BUY
£145.00
Fenty Beauty
Parfums de Marly
Delina Eau De Parfum
BUY
£230.00
Selfridges
Carolina Herrera
Very Good Girl Eau De Parfum Spray
BUY
£145.00
The Perfume Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted