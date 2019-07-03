O&M

Atonic Thickening Spritz

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which hair type is it good for?✔ WavyA thickening spray with lilly pilly that adds texture and volume.Key benefits:- Natural Keratin adds strength- Increases volume- UV protectant against color fadeIf you want to know more O&M is specially formulated for hairdressers by hairdressers to be safe and gentle while giving salon quality and performance. This formula gives bang to your blowout, and is a must for blow drying and heat styling. Native Australian rainforest extracts of lilly pilly, davidson plum, and lemon aspen helps protect hair from oxidization and sun damage, while the coconut oil deeply infuses the hair shaft creating thickness and body.What else you need to know: This product is free from triclosan, MIT, and propylene glycol. It is gluten-free, and features recyclable packaging. It is also cruelty-free and PETA approved.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.