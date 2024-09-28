Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
INITIO
Atomic Rose Hair Perfume
$91.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Marc Jacobs
Perfect Elixir Eau De Parfum
BUY
$129.00
Ulta
INITIO
Atomic Rose Hair Perfume
BUY
£81.00
Harrods
Givenchy
L'interdit Absolu Eau De Parfum Intense
BUY
£55.50
£74.00
LookFantastic
Givenchy
L'interdit Absolu Eau De Parfum Intense
BUY
$160.00
Ulta
More from INITIO
INITIO
Atomic Rose Hair Perfume
BUY
£81.00
Harrods
INITIO
Narcotic Delight
BUY
$459.00
Libertine Parfumerie
INITIO
Narcotic Delight
BUY
$380.00
Nordstrom
INITIO
Narcotic Delight
BUY
£245.00
Selfridges
More from Fragrance
Marc Jacobs
Perfect Elixir Eau De Parfum
BUY
£129.00
The Perfume Shop
Marc Jacobs
Perfect Elixir Eau De Parfum
BUY
$129.00
Ulta
Penhaligon's
The Dandy Eau De Parfum
BUY
£175.00
Selfridges
Jo Malone
Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense
BUY
£112.00
Sephora UK
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted