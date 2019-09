Bioderma

Atoderm Cream

$17.89

Buy Now Review It

At Violet Grey

A 24-hour long-lasting body cream for dry and very dry skin. This nourishing, unscented cream absorbs quickly and leaves skin soft and supple all day. Its moisturizing formula strengthens the skin barrier, minimizes sensitivity, and keeps water from evaporating for a lasting effect. Delivers 80% more moisture after first application. Also available in a 200 ml tube. (LINK) Formulated without fragrance or parabens.