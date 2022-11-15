TnaCHILL

Atmosphere Flare Hi-rise Legging

The high-rise legging, perfected These are high-rise kick-flare leggings with our signature wide waistband for a smooth silhouette. They’re made with TnaCHILL™ — cotton soft, wear-everyday stretch jersey that feels great against your skin. Vintage Wash: Our unique Vintage Wash is achieved through a specially developed garment dye technique — instead of dyeing the fabric, we dye the finished garment for a dimensional vintage look and lived-in feel. Results vary from one piece to the next, so yours is truly one-of-a-kind — like that perfect vintage find.