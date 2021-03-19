Fellow

Atmos Vacuum Canister

$30.00

Guard the goods. Oxygen makes coffee stale and robs your brew of its full potential. Atmos banishes air, moisture, and odors to stop your beans from aging out before you've enjoyed the whole bag. Twisting the lid back and forth sucks air out to prevent oxidation and extends coffee's shelf life up to 50%. Choose between clear glass or upgrade to matte black stainless steel for an extra layer of protection from flavor-sucking sunlight. - 0.4 L canister holds up to 6 oz of coffee beans - 0.7 L canister holds up to 10 oz of coffee beans - 1.2 L canister holds up to 16 oz of coffee beans