Ex Nihilo

Atlas Fever Eau De Parfum

$305.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

Shyamala Maisondieu was inspired by the initiatory journeys of the greatest musicians. It embodies the fusion of the ancestral perfumery know-how with the rebellious attitude of Rock'n'Roll. Cedarwood, twisted with pink Berries, recalls the smell of the most precious woods as much as the greatest vintage guitars. The sweet notes of Tonka bean and Vanilla contrast with the complexity of an Oak and Gaiac vibrant accord. ATLAS FEVER, a celebration of the Eastern electric creativity.