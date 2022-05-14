Nautical Crush Trading

Atlantic Whelk Sea Shell

$19.97

YOU WILL RECEIVE : 1 Natural Real Atlantic Whelk Sea Shell - measures about 7"- 8" long TRULY UNIQUE - These large polished shells will vary slightly in color and shape PERFECT FOR - Any home decor accent, sea life decor, beach themed shelf/side table displays or accent pieces MUST HAVE - for beach weddings, hula or Hawaiian or ocean themed parties ORIGINAL GIFT IDEA - for any shell enthusiast or beach lover with endless decorating and decor accent combinations