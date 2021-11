Sleeper

Atlanta Off-the-shoulder Shirred Linen Midi Dress

£245.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Sleeper's 'Atlanta' dress is designed to be as comfortable as nightwear, making it an ideal choice for perusing local souks on vacation and wearing on sunny weekends when you're back. Made from breathable linen, this off-the-shoulder style is shirred at the bodice and has balloon sleeves that balance the breezy skirt. Tie the matching ribbons around a low ponytail.