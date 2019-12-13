Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Sleeper
Atlanta Linen Dress In Polka Dot
$320.00
$224.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sleeper
A 100% linen white dress in polka dot print is an ideal outfit for going to the beach or dinner at a seaside cafe. A special head ribbon compliments the dress.
Need a few alternatives?
Staud
Sofia Long Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress
$285.00
$171.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
J.Crew
Tiered Long-sleeve Midi Dress
$148.00
$42.39
from
J.Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Button-front A-line Midi Dress
$138.00
$69.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
Free People
Jessie Midi Dress
$128.00
$76.80
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Sleeper
Sleeper
Party Pajama Set With Feathers
$320.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
Sleeper
Pastel Silk Set Of Four Hairbands
$60.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
Sleeper
Party Pajama Set With Feathers
$320.00
$224.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
Sleeper
Black Tie Feather-trimmed Crepe De Chine Pajama Set
$320.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
Sleeper
Atlanta Linen Dress In Polka Dot
$320.00
$224.00
from
Sleeper
BUY
Reformation
Butterfly Dress
$278.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Roshay Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Kat Dress
£130.00
£91.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted