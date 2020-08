Sleeper

Atlanta Linen Dress In Pink Vichy

$320.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Mid-weight, non-stretch linen weave Long, exaggerated puff sleeves can be worn on or off shoulder Smocked elastic bodice and relaxed skirt Matching hair ribbon included Shell: 100% linen Unlined Wash cold or dry clean Imported, Ukraine Style #SLEPR30032