Ativafit Under Desk Elliptical Bike

$139.99 $118.99

* Multiple - Function: Ativafit mini exercise trainer supports sitting or standing position, forward or reverse motion, pedaling or running. Depends on the needs, you can workout your body while sitting or standing up and it makes your workout varied and convenient. * Highly Adjustable & Built-In Monitor: This mini elliptical is designed with multiple resistance levels, you can adjust and control the intensity of your workout according to your needs. A built-in LCD monitor features with 5 functions: time, count, distance, calories ,total count. You can see your training data while exercising with the display monitor. * Large Anti-slip Pedals: This Ativafit elliptical trainer has two large and sturdy anti-slip foot pedals, which can effectively avoid the damage caused by the friction and better fix the trainer, secures the feet and ensure high comfort ,allows you to pedal as hard and fast as you want. * Compact Design: This mini home trainer is compact and lightweight designed, which makes it easy to use and transport in any home or office space, provides comfortable and efficient training sessions. Size: 22.4*19.7*51.2 inch ( Length*Width * Height). * Quiet Use & Service: Ativafit mini elliptical works quietly with brake resistance mechanism, ensures high smooth and quiet pedal motion. You can enjoy your workout without disturbing others in the same room. If you have any questions, please contact with us.