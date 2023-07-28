Smartwool

Athletic Stripe Crew Socks

£22.99 £16.09

Buy Now Review It

At Smartwool

No matter your endeavor—from walking to hiking to running errands—our Athletic Stripe Crew Socks are designed for versatility. They’ve got a flat knit toe seam for comfort, a reinforced sole for durability, mesh zones for breathability, an elasticized arch, and ankle support. They’ll feel so good, you’ll barely know they’re there. Grab a pair for any activity the day has in store.