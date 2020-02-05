Athletic Propulsion Labs

Athletic Propulsion Labs Women’s Techloom Bliss

$200.00

Just released. The TechLoom Bliss featuring an all-new embossed strap. The ultimate intersection of luxury and performance, the latest version of the iconic APL TechLoom Bliss running shoe, now with an eye-catching embossed strap, travels with you through all aspects of your life. Our lightest running shoe ever at 6.8 oz., the Techloom Bliss running shoe features a stunning slip on design and custom milled satin elastic strap that allows for quick ingress and egress providing the ultimate comfort and a seamless fit. Perfect for travel, the Bliss uses APL’s proprietary Propelium® technology, designed to maximize energy generation and provide superior comfort while it maintains midsole structural integrity longer than conventional EVA. Our proprietary lightweight Propelium® midsole and traction pattern incorporate a durable rubber outsole with a forefoot crash pad, for the lightest APL running shoe yet. 8mm drop. All of our shoes are unisex. If your size is sold out, simply select a men's size on the site and adjust the fit down by a size and half. For example, a size 9 in women's is a size 7.5 in men's