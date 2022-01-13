A New Day

Athleisure Square Backpack

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Description The Zip-Closure Square Backpack from A New Day™ is sure to have your back on the busiest weekdays or weekends. This square backpack has a spacious main compartment with slip pockets, and multiple exterior pockets to offer plenty of space to store everything you need while keeping your items organized. The sleek zip fastenings provide secure storage, while the top handles and adjustable shoulder straps with padding let you carry it off with ease and style. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability.