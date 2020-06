Stiù

Athleisure Sporty Sandals Coral

$85.00 $74.00

Buy Now Review It

At W Concept

- Color block design - Banding upper strap - Holographic point strap - Sporty sandals Measurements - Heel: 1.9" - Size: (KR)225(EU)35-(KR)250(EU)40 - This item is based on the Korean shoe size. Please refer to the size chart. Composition & Care - Fabric: Synthetic leather - Do not wash / Use exclusive cleaner Designer - Made in Korea - by STIU - Style#: 300657234