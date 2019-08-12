Search
Products fromShopJewelryNecklaces
BaubleBar

Athena Pendant Necklace

$44.00
At BaubleBar
Materials Enamel, glass stones, brass chain, zinc casting. Shiny gold plating. Closure Lobster clasp Allergy Information Hypoallergenic
Featured in 1 story
Here's What Your Evil Eye Accessory Really Means
by Amanda Randone