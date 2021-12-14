Recreation Beauty

At Night We Dance

$109.00

At Recreation Beauty

Natural perfume made in Australia A WARM, SPICY SCENT WITH MUSKY OVERTONES, AT NIGHT WE DANCE IS ALLURING AND SENSUAL It opens with tangy notes of Brazilian orange and pink peppercorn, leads playfully into a violet accord spiced with cinnamon, frankincense, lavender, clove, softly spiked with sandalwood, amber, vetiver, musk and amyris. AT NIGHT WE DANCE is the sultry scent you have been looking for. Inspired by balmy summer eves, sunset cocktails, whispered secrets in dark corners of the bar, warm bodies meshing together on a dance floor, solo drinks on the barstool, high heels and statement jewellery, deep tunes as the sun goes down, stolen glances, an impromptu late night swim, gleaming skin, heels in hand, flicky hair and lots of laughter.