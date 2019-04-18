All of our Loop diamonds are not only ethically sourced -- because that should be standard -- they’re also pre-screened by a diamond expert looking for everything the certificates don’t tell you. Sometimes certificates don’t have the whole story, which is why we check individually so we know you’re always going to get a diamond that looks amazing on.
Our diamond recommendations are curated to only the best quality and value, (these are the same diamonds we’ve recommend to family and friends). We exclusively sell GIA Certified white diamonds that are on the higher end of the color and clarity scale. Cut, polish and symmetry all effect sparkle, so we only offer the best available, because you should never have to compromise on sparkle.