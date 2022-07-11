Colgate

At Home Teeth Whitening Kit

PROFESSIONAL-LEVEL TEETH WHITENING IN JUST 10 MINUTES A DAY: Whiten your teeth easily at home with Colgate Optic White Pro Light Teeth Whitening LED Accelerator & Whitening Pen. (10 minutes a day for 10 days. Use as directed. Individual results may vary). AMPLIFIED TEETH WHITENING RESULTS: Unlike other devices, Colgate Pro Light LED device actually enhances the whitening performance of the Hydrogen Peroxide Serum, with clinically-proven LED light technology RECHARGEABLE DEVICE: Pro Light is completely rechargeable! It includes a USB charging cord and a handy charging case which is also great for storing your device & keeping it clean between uses! DESIGNED FOR NO TOOTH SENSITIVITY: If tooth sensitivity does occur, discontinue use and contact your dental professional for advice. HOW WHITE WILL YOUR TEETH GET? for 10 minutes a day for 10 days, your teeth will whiten significantly. For best results, leave the dried serum on your teeth overnight. Individual results may vary Let us help you with your teeth whitening goals with professional-level whitening results at home. Get a whiter, brighter smile in just 10 minutes a day with Colgate Optic White Pro Light. 3 Easy Steps: 1. Apply the serum to your teeth using the no-mess, precision application pen. 2. Whiten for 10 minutes using the LED device. 3. Enjoy a whiter, brighter smile! How it Works: The treatment serum, once applied with the precision brush, quickly forms a smudge-proof, concentrated hydrogen peroxide film on your teeth for enhanced whitening. The LED device then uses light energy to amplify the whitening power of the concentrated film even further. This synergy between the formula and the device allows for whiter, brighter teeth in just 10 minutes a day (10 minutes a day for 10 days. Use as directed. For best results, leave the dried serum on your teeth overnight. Individual results may vary). Also, it's completely enamel safe and the device is rechargeable via a handy USB cable! Optic White Pro Light at Home Teeth Whitening LED Accelerator Light & Teeth Whitening Kit includes: • 1 x Rechargeable & Clinically Proven LED teeth whitening device • 1 x 2.5mL Whitening Treatment Pen • 1 x Charging Case for LED device (which is also super handy for storage) • 1 x USB Charging Cord Need Refills? When you've finished your 30 treatments (varies based on individual use), simply refill by purchasing another Treatment Pen for another 30 treatments! Continue using your rechargeable LED device in your teeth whitening routine and simply replace the whitening pen with Colgate Optic White Teeth Whitening Pen to maintain your whiter, more confident smile. Pro Light Teeth Whitening Tips: • 1-2 drops of serum is enough for up to 4 teeth. • By dabbing or drying your teeth with a tissue before use, you allow the hydrogen peroxide concentrated film to best form on your teeth. • After using your device for 10 minutes, you can leave the dried serum on your teeth overnight for best results