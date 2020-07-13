Color Camp

At-home Super Gel | Star Confetti

Sizing and shaping All At-Home Super Gels are made to order. After purchase, we’ll send you your try-on kit. We’ll guide you through sizing and you’ll have the chance to tell us your shape and length preference. Your At-Home Super Gels will arrive perfectly sized for you, which means they’ll look way more natural than traditional press-ons. How to remove At-Home Super Gels will not damage your nails as long as they’re removed properly. For best results, do not remove until they start to lift naturally. You’ve got two options for removal: Using water - Once nails start to lift, apply a generous amount of cuticle oil around the nail. Place nails in a bowl of warm soapy water. Soak for at least 10 minutes. Press-ons will slide off and can be saved for future use. Using acetone - File off the shiny layer. Place a piece of acetone-soaked cotton on nails and tightly wrap with foil. Wait 15 minutes then remove product with a wood stick. With this method, you will not be able to reuse your press-ons.