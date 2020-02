Lemaire

Asymmetrical Wrap Dress

$1150.33

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Modern wrap dress from Lemaire. Allover subtle check pattern. Multi-paneled design. Square neckline with self-tie closure at left shoulder. Dropped shoulders. Long sleeves. Asymmetric draped panels at front. Self-tie wrap closure at waist. Draped skirt. Straight hem. Unlined. Mid-calf length.