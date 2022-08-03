Abercrombie

Asymmetrical Tiered Maxi Dress

$100.00 $90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie and Fitch

Details Asymmetrical Tiered Maxi Dress Flattering maxi dress in our soft linen-blend fabric, featuring on-trend asymmetrical tiering details on the skirt, adjustable straps and banded straight neckline. Imported. Body:55% Linen, 45% Viscose Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Line dry Warm iron if needed Do not dry clean