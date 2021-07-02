Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Violeta By Mango
Asymmetrical Swimsuit With Wide Straps
£69.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Elastic. Textured fabric. Asymmetric design. Wide strap. Side slit. Inner lining.
Need a few alternatives?
Lisa Says Gah
Surfrider Como Two Piece Set, Bandana
BUY
$85.00
$100.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Vacation One Piece, Olive Check
BUY
$87.55
$103.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Savannah One Piece, Bandana
BUY
$85.00
$100.00
Lisa Says Gah
Violeta By Mango
Asymmetrical Swimsuit With Wide Straps
BUY
£69.99
Mango
More from Violeta By Mango
Violeta By Mango
Asymmetrical Swimsuit With Wide Straps
BUY
£69.99
Mango
Violeta By Mango
Embroidered Cotton Dress
BUY
£69.99
Violetta Mango
Violeta By Mango
Flared Short Dress
BUY
£19.99
£49.99
Mango
Violeta By Mango
Anzugjacke Aus Woll-mix
BUY
€69.99
Mango
More from Swimwear
Lisa Says Gah
Surfrider Como Two Piece Set, Bandana
BUY
$85.00
$100.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Vacation One Piece, Olive Check
BUY
$87.55
$103.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Savannah One Piece, Bandana
BUY
$85.00
$100.00
Lisa Says Gah
Violeta By Mango
Asymmetrical Swimsuit With Wide Straps
BUY
£69.99
Mango
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted