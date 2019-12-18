Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Astr The Label
Asymmetrical Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
$55.00
$27.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
An asymmetrical neckline provides a contemporary-chic finish for this ribbed bodysuit that's a fuss-free foundation for any look.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Fleece With Stretch Long-sleeve Top
$30.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Reformation
Cielo Open-back Silk-charmeuse Top
$148.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Rokit
Vintage 1980s Sweet Baby Jane Striped Prairie Blouse
£20.00
from
Rokit
BUY
Isabel Marant Étoile
Valda Ruffled Cotton-voile Blouse
£240.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
More from Astr The Label
Astr The Label
Janice Top
$88.00
$34.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Astr The Label
Joni Midi Wrap Dress
$148.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Astr The Label
Vernon Coat
$220.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Astr The Label
Sadie Dress
$66.60
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tops
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Fleece With Stretch Long-sleeve Top
$30.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Reformation
Cielo Open-back Silk-charmeuse Top
$148.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Rokit
Vintage 1980s Sweet Baby Jane Striped Prairie Blouse
£20.00
from
Rokit
BUY
Isabel Marant Étoile
Valda Ruffled Cotton-voile Blouse
£240.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted