This hemp JW Anderson trench coat is a vital piece to own, for in the words of Apple businesswoman powerhouse Angela Ahrendts, 'Everyone in the world should have a trench coat, it doesn't matter your age, it doesn't matter your gender'. This style has been crafted from a cotton blend shell and features geometrical folds, a buckled leather strap at the neck, exposed single button fastening at front, stand collar with buckle-fastened collar tab, long sleeves, buckle-fastened tab at cuffs, asymmetric crossover panels at front, slip pockets at front and an asymmetric hem.