Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Asymmetric Ruffled Crepon Midi Dress

$1595.00
At Net-A-Porter
Tomato-red crepon. Concealed zip fastening along side. 100% polyester. Dry clean. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
Shop The Prettiest Red Carpet Color Trends
by Emily Ruane