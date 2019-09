Alessandra Rich

Asymmetric Polka-dot Silk Crepe De Chine Dress

£1970.00 £1182.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Alessandra Rich's Spring '19 lineup is inspired by '80s yacht club culture, so naturally there were plenty of retro patterns and ladylike silhouettes. Cut from floaty silk crepe de chine, this polka-dot dress has a ruffled overlay that drapes elegantly from one shoulder, and a belt to accentuate your waist. Match the brown spots to your accessories.