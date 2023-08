Sensi Studio

Asymmetric Long Sleeve Cropped Shirt

$240.00

Buy Now Review It

A tulle, mid-length veil featuring a blusher, with satin trim featuring "game over" embroidered on the back of the long hem. Veil is affixed on a hair comb attachment. For any custom embroidery requests, please see our Custom Embroidered Veil or contact customercare@staud.clothing. Please allow 3-4 weeks once your order has been placed to fulfill and ship.