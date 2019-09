Stella McCartney

Asymmetric Lace-trimmed Silk Crepe De Chine Dress

$2195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Stella McCartney’s dress has barely-there shoulder straps and delicate lace panels that recall lingerie designs. It's cut from fluid ivory silk crepe de chine and lined with a beige slip to complement the sheer sections through the front. Try wearing yours with heels to emphasize the beautiful asymmetric drape.