TinyShopByAcar

Asymmetric Full-length Mirror

$345.00 $258.75

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Please contact us for all your special size orders!!! EXPRESS SHIPPING!!! This product features? Product sizes : 1. 55cm/22inch x 127cm/50inch 2, 50cm/20inch x 110cm/43inch FRAMELESS Material : 4mm Flotal Mirror Handmade Irregular Asymmetric Curved Mirror Decorative Aesthetic Wall Hanging or Tabletop Mirror Design Handmade Unique Minimalist Home Decor About us I have been selling decorative items in my area for about ten years. I want to please my customers by selling my products to the whole world through this after-sales platform in my region. Why should you choose us? We have many years of experience. We trust our products and care about customer satisfaction. We would like to bring you our sales in our region. We would like to continue our credibility here with your satisfaction comments and scores. Materials? For the mirror: -4 mm flotal mirrors are cut by CNC machines. -The edges are corrected with a running-in machine in order not to cut your hand. -If the mirror is to be hung on the wall, 18mm MDF and hanging bracket are placed behind it invisible For the Metal Table : -2mm metal material is cut by laser cutting. -The cut product is painted with oven paint. -After the paint dries, it is ready for shipping. -It can be easily hung on the wall. Preparation and Shipping The manufacturing and packaging process can take 1-3 days. After the prepared products are well packaged, they are delivered to you by express shipping via DHL or FEDEX for 3-5 days. We send the shipping tracking numbers by size message. Packaging It has been packaged in a way that does not damage the product. The packaging is packaged to be resistant to all kinds of breakage and impact. Thank you for choosing us. TinyShopByAcar