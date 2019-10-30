Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Rick Owens
Asymmetric Draped Crepe And Cotton-jersey Midi Dress
$675.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Black crepe and cotton-jersey Slips on 62% acetate, 38% silk; trim: 100% cotton Hand wash Made in Italy
Need a few alternatives?
Proenza Schouler
Detachable Rib-knit Wool-blend Midi Dress
$1990.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
H&M
Dress
$249.00
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Dress
$299.00
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Dress
$399.00
from
H&M
BUY
More from Rick Owens
Rick Owens
Layered Silk Crepe De Chine And Tulle Gown
$792.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Rick Owens
Sleeveless Ribbed Silk Blend Tank Top
£170.00
from
Browns
BUY
Rick Owens
Wedge-heel Leather Boots
$2150.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
Rick Owens
Turtleneck Long Dress
$595.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from Dresses
Proenza Schouler
Detachable Rib-knit Wool-blend Midi Dress
$1990.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
H&M
Dress
$249.00
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Dress
$299.00
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Dress
$399.00
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted