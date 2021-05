CALPAK Travel

Astyll Carry-on Luggage

$165.00 $132.00

Buy Now Review It

At CALPAK Travel

Set your style in stone with the original Astyll Collection. This stylish hardshell carry on suitcase features our best-selling black marble print. It is super lightweight, includes spinner wheels, expandable capacity, and built-in TSA locks. This is where fashion meets function.