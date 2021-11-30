Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Amazon
Astrosex: How To Have The Best Sex According To Your Star Sign
$16.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Astrosex
Need a few alternatives?
Maude
The Solo Kit
BUY
$75.00
$82.00
Maude
Maude
Shine Organic
BUY
$20.00
$25.00
Maude
Maude
Burn Trio
BUY
$32.00
$40.00
Maude
Maude
The Tub Kit
BUY
$26.50
$32.00
Maude
More from Amazon
Amazon
A History Of Wild Places
BUY
£17.10
Amazon
Amazon
Echo (4th Gen) | With Premium Sound, Smart Home Hub, And Alexa | Charcoal
BUY
$59.99
$99.99
Amazon
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite (8 Gb)
BUY
$104.99
$139.99
Amazon
Amazon
All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8 Gb)
BUY
$104.99
$139.99
Amazon
More from Sexual Wellness
Maude
The Solo Kit
BUY
$75.00
$82.00
Maude
Maude
Shine Organic
BUY
$20.00
$25.00
Maude
Maude
Burn Trio
BUY
$32.00
$40.00
Maude
Maude
The Tub Kit
BUY
$26.50
$32.00
Maude
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted