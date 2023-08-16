Christian Louboutin

Astroloubi

$1595.00

Buy Now Review It

At Christian Louboutin

Showcasing an array of Maison Christian Louboutin signature details, the Astroloubi is inspired by the basketball sneakers of the 90s. This is a sophisticated style combining white and Loubi red calf leather. A lightweight, sporty design, this model also has a heel tab making it easy to slip on. It features spikes at the back and a CL varsity monogram on the side.