Astrology For The Soul

For the first time ever, a famous spiritual astrologer shares the secrets, previously known only to professionals, that hold the key to your future. Astrologer Jan Spiller shows you the key to discovering your hidden talents, your deepest desires, and the ways you can avoid negative influences that may distract you from achieving your true life purpose, as revealed in your chart by the position of the North Node of the Moon. With insight and depth impossible to gain from the commonly known sun-sign profiles, the enlightening self-portrait offered by the Nodes of the Moon can explain the life lessons you came here to learn and how to achieve the fulfillment and peace you desire. Jan Spiller shows you how to locate the all-important North Node of the Moon in your astrological chart and provides a detailed interpretation of its influence and exclusive exercises to help you learn about: &bull- The SPECIAL TALENT that is waiting for you, a unique gift that could easily be turned into professional success &bull- The SELF-DEFEATING TENDENCIES in your personality that can hold you back and sabotage relationships &bull- The LOVE PARTNER who can be your soul mate&mdash-and the partner whose hold over you can lead to heartbreak &bull- The TRAP or temptation from a past life that can lead to disaster if you are not forewarned &bull- The HEALING AFFIRMATIONS designed to help you release your positive energy and strengthen the qualities that can bring you true happiness